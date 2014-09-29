Subscribe
shutterstock-113753431-web
JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com
30 September 2014Trademarks

Tesco to appeal against dashes ruling

British supermarket group Tesco has appealed against a decision by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to refuse it a trademark for the blue dashes under its logo.

Tesco held a meeting with the IPO on Monday (September 29) where it attempted to prove that hearing officer Edward Smith incorrectly ruled that the chain should not be allowed to trademark the dashes.

In August, WIPR reported that the IPO had ruled that although the dashes were recognisable, they were not instantly associated with the company unless the word ‘Tesco’ appeared above them.

At the time Tesco shrugged off the rejection as a “preliminary stage of an ongoing process”.

Earlier this month the supermarket also appealed against an IPO decision to refuse it a registration for the word ‘Clubcard’ as a trademark.

The Clubcard allows regular shoppers to collect points over time which can then be used to convert into vouchers.

Tesco tried to register the name in January 2011 but it was rejected in December last year after the IPO ruled that it was "devoid of any distinctive character" and was "commonly used by third parties".

A decision on both cases is expected in the coming months.

The IPO and Tesco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Tesco gives up on dashes trademark quest
27 October 2014   UK supermarket group Tesco has reportedly given up on its attempt to trademark the blue dashes that form part of its logo.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif