Subscribe
ken-wolter-shutterstock-com-dunkin-donuts-
10 November 2016Trademarks

Sweet and sour: Dunkin’ Donuts sued for trademark infringement

US company Heartland Consumer Products has targeted Dunkin’ Donuts and its owner Dunkin’ Brands in a trademark infringement suit based on Splenda, a sweetener.

In 2015, Heartland, a low calorie sweetener products manufacturer, acquired the Splenda brand from a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Consumer.

Now, Heartland has alleged that Dunkin’ Donuts is deceiving customers into believing that its restaurants sell Splenda while providing customers with sweeteners “for which the active ingredients are a product of China”.

In a suit, filed on Monday, November 7 at the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Indianapolis Division, Heartland claimed that the sale of these sweeteners its “damaging the hard-earned reputation” of the company.

Heartland has also claimed trade dress infringement, dilution and unfair competition.

It added that the actions of Dunkin’ Donuts were “whittling away at the value of its [Heartland’s] trademark by using it to identify non-Splenda sucralose-based sweeteners”.

Heartland claimed that it has trademark registrations for ‘Splenda’ in more than 90 countries.

“Retail employees of Dunkin’ Donuts outlets have misrepresented to consumers that the product being provided to the consumer is Splenda-brand sweetener when this is not true,” said the suit.

“Even in the face of responses from consumers that the packet does not look like a Splenda brand packet, such consumers are insistently told that such product is Splenda-brand sweetener when it is not,” the suit added.

According to the claim, the distribution subsidiary of Dunkin’ Donuts has been purchasing Splenda since at least 2005.

In 2014, the subsidiary entered into an agreement with Heartland’s predecessor for the procurement of the sweeteners for use in Dunkin’ Donuts stores.

But in April this year, Dunkin’ Donuts ended the relationship and began purchasing non-Splenda sweetener.

Heartland is seeking injunctive relief, damages including punitive and triple damages, and a jury trial.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide