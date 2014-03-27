Subscribe
27 March 2014Trademarks

Suspected counterfeiters arrested in UK raids

A UK police team dedicated to fighting IP crime has uncovered a suspected criminal gang believed to be importing and selling a range of counterfeit items.

Two men were arrested and their homes searched following a series of raids in the Merseyside area on March 25.

The raids were carried out by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), run by the City of London police, in partnership with the Intellectual Property Office and the National Crime Agency.

The goods seized included a large number of cosmetics, sunglasses and handbags in two storage containers as well as a commercial property.

Police told WIPR that counterfeit UGG boots and Liverpool FC merchandise were among the items taken.

The arrested men, aged 43 and 48, were taken to a local police station for questioning and were later released on bail.

Andy Fyfe, head of PIPCU, said the joint operation successfully disrupted what is believed to be an “organised crime group” that had been profiting from the hard work of “well known and established” brands.

Enquiries into the investigation are still ongoing.

PIPCU was launched in September last year to protect UK industries that produce legitimate goods as well as online and digital content.

