Subscribe
shutterstock_1371653162_tobias_arhelger
29 April 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

SkyKick infringed Sky TMs despite bad faith, rules court

The English High Court has trimmed  Sky’s trademarks down to cover more specific types of computer software, but US company SkyKick is still liable for infringing the IP.

In a  ruling issued this morning, Lord Justice Richard Arnold found that Sky had partially registered some of its UK and EU trademarks in bad faith.

But Arnold said that software company  SkyKick had still infringed the Sky trademarks covering “electronic mail services”, and the bad faith finding did not affect this.

SkyKick sells cloud management software that can be used by companies switching to Office 365. The UK company accused SkyKick of infringing its trademarks for ‘Sky’, covering areas including computer software and electronic mail services.

“I consider that bad faith has been proved in so far as Sky applied to register the trademarks for ‘computer software’ as part of their strategy without any commercial justification,” Arnold wrote in today’s judgment.

Arnold said that the Sky trademarks should be amended to cover more specific goods and services, including computer software in connection with televisions, home entertainment devices, mobile phones, and video games.

SkyKick had originally argued that the trademarks should be cancelled.

SkyKick claimed victory in a press release, focusing on the finding that Sky had partially registered the marks bad faith.

“We are delighted with almost every aspect of the judgment,” SkyKick Co-CEO Evan Richman said.

“Of course we need to carefully consider the finding on electronic mail services, and the impact of that on our business,” added co-CEO Todd Schwartz.

“We are in consultation with our lawyers on potential next steps on this point, including the possibility of appeal,” Schwartz said.

The decision follows the highly anticipated judgment from the  Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in January. Arnold had referred the case to the CJEU, seeking clarification on whether trademarks could be invalidated for lacking clarity, and whether marks for ‘computer software’ were too broad.

Lawyers had speculated whether the CJEU’s subsequent ruling could overturn normal practice in EU trademark filing, by finding trademarks for broad terms like “computer software” to be invalid.

SkyKick had argued that Sky’s trademarks for “computer software” should be declared totally invalid, on the grounds that they did not intend to use it in relation to all of the applied for goods and services.

But the CJEU said the marks should only be invalidated in relation to those specific goods and services. One lawyer told WIPR at the time that the CJEU’s judgment was much more “conservative” than expected.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Huawei and InterDigital agree licence, end patent litigation

CJEU plans to resume hearings in late May

COVID-19: Work together, but make sure to keep your secrets

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Bad faith under spotlight as UK considers Sky v SkyKick
28 June 2023   As the landmark case reaches the UK’s highest court, trademark lawyers tell WIPR that the unexpected is to be expected in this most unpredictable of disputes.
Trademarks
Sky v SkyKick goes to appeal
2 July 2020   Sky v SkyKick will head to the English Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Richard Arnold has ruled, while the judge also found SkyKick to have further infringed the UK telecoms provider’s trademarks.
Trademarks
Blizzard falls short in ‘Overwatch’ TM dispute at UKIPO
28 July 2020   Video game publisher Blizzard Entertainment has failed in a trademark opposition at the UK Intellectual Property Office, in a win for software company F5 Networks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis