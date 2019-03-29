Subscribe
29 March 2019Trademarks

Singapore to open GI registry for worldwide applications

Singapore’s geographical indications (GI) registry will soon open for worldwide applications, the country’s IP office has announced.

In a statement issued today, March 29, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore ( IPOS) said the registry will open on Monday, April 1.

IPOS said that while GI protection is currently available in the country for wines and spirits, the establishment of the registry will extend GI protection to other products and foodstuff such as cheeses and cured meats.

Producers and traders of registered GIs will be able to request for customs authorities to detain suspected infringing goods which are imported into or exported from Singapore.

The new GI registry is a result of the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which was approved by European Parliament on February 13.

In 2017, there were close to 60,000 protected GIs across the globe, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

In March, IPOS considered Singapore’s Geographical Indications Act for the first time since it came into force, in a case involving the trade body that protects the Scotch Whisky industry.

