Subscribe
tomch-1-2-1
17 October 2017Trademarks

SCOTUS declines to hear case on Google genericide

Google may have breathed a sigh of relief as the US Supreme Court refused to hear claims that the company’s trademark has become generic.

The court announced yesterday, October 16, that it has not granted certiorari in the case of Elliott, David et al v Google.

David Elliott and Christopher Gillespie filed the petition to review a decision made by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The plaintiffs asked the Supreme Court to revive the claim that the widespread use of “google” as a verb meaning “to search the internet”, without regard to which search engine is used, means the mark has become generic.

Elliott and Gillespie asked the Supreme Court to consider whether the Ninth Circuit erred in respect of three issues.

First, they said, the court was wrong by holding that indiscriminate use of “google” as a verb to mean “to search on the internet, regardless of what search engine is used” was “completely irrelevant” to whether the mark is still valid.

In addition, they said, by finding that the statutory test for genericness (what is the “primary significance” of the mark to the relevant public) should be “interpreted as a test for majority understanding rather than as a test for majority usage”, the court was wrong.

Third, they objected to the court’s weighing and discounting as irrelevant the evidence of the genericness of the word.

Earlier this year WIPR asked readers whether the ‘Google’ trademark should be deemed generic, but a majority of respondents said it shouldn’t.

Many survey respondents who backed Google made the same point—that even when internet users say they want to “google” something, they know that this involves using the Google search engine, rather than any other.

However, not everyone agreed. One reader said the word “google” has fallen into common usage as referring to searching the internet, so while the logo mark may still be distinctive, the word mark is generic.

Several brands have fallen victim to genericide, including Aspirin, Escalator, Pina Colada and Cellophane, while Sony lost its ‘Walkman’ trademark in Austria in 2002 after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that it had become a generic term for portable stereos.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s stop stories:

Apple ordered to pay $439m for infringing VirnetX patents

AIPPI 2017: Going for gold in sports IP deals

AIPPI 2017: Simon Tam on ‘The Slants’ case and his love of Ruth Ginsburg

 Federal Circuit finds mail patents invalid under Alice despite Enfish plea

Calculator company can’t count on General Court in TM dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
WIPR survey story: Google trademark is not generic, say readers
29 August 2017   Google’s trademark should not be deemed a generic term for searching the internet, according to 66% of respondents to WIPR’s latest survey.
Trademarks
SCOTUS asked to consider whether ‘Google’ trademark is generic
18 August 2017   Two men are trying to take a case to the US Supreme Court to prove that Google has become a generic term that can’t be protected under trademark law.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown