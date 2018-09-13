Subscribe
Saudi Arabia plans to adopt tobacco plain packaging rules

Saudi Arabia yesterday notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it plans to implement plain packaging rules covering cigarettes.

The Gulf country, which didn’t specify when the rules would come into force, is set to become the first country in the region to implement plain packaging for tobacco.

This follows a June ruling by the WTO which endorsed Australia’s plain packaging restrictions on tobacco products.

Indonesia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Honduras had filed challenges to the rules, which require cigarettes to be sold in dark brown logo-free packaging, were approved in 2011 and came into force the following year.

Indonesia alleged that the measures create unnecessary barriers to trade and prevent trademark owners from enjoying benefits conferred by their marks.

However, the WTO rejected the claims and backed Australia’s argument that its rules don’t violate international trade law because they qualify as legitimate public health measures.

Soon after, Honduras and the Dominican Republic appealed against the ruling.

While Australia was the first country to introduce the plain packaging requirement for cigarettes, others have followed by example, including the UK and Ireland.

Data from UK-based industry body the Tobacco Manufacturers’ Association released in May this year suggested that plain packaging is failing in the UK. The association cited independent evidence that showed smoking levels in the UK have actually increased since restrictions were introduced in May 2017.

