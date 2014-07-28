Subscribe
shutterstock-107594201-web
justasc / Shutterstock.com
29 July 2014Trademarks

San Diego and Salt Lake in ‘Comic Con’ battle

Two comic book conventions that use the same term in their title could soon find themselves in a legal battle after one was ordered to change its name.

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has warned Salt Lake Comic Con to remove ‘Comic Con’ from its name because it could create confusion and make people think the two events are affiliated.

In a cease-and-desist letter sent on July 25, law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, the legal counsel to SDCC, said the organisation owned several trademarks for the term ‘Comic-Con’.

“Use of Comic Con in this manner is an infringement of SDCC’s valuable registered trademarks rights. SDCC is entitled to an award of damages… as well as entry of an injunction prohibiting further infringing conduct”.

The letter said SDCC would “forego its right to recover damages and attorneys’ fees” if Salt Lake Comic Con complied with the requests and urged it to avoid the case being taken to court.

SDCC, an annual gathering of comic book enthusiasts, was first established in 1970 and is the US’s biggest comic book convention.

Salt Lake Comic Con has so far held two events and was established in September last year.

Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg, the organisers of the Salt Lake convention, said that if the case ends up in court and it is stripped of its name it could have far reaching consequences.

“If they win this against us, they have a precedence to do this to others. We are in the process of aggregating the other comic-cons around the country,” Brandenburg told The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper.

He added that they had collected information from around 50 other organisations that also use the “comic con” term, including New York Comic Con.

“Precedence for the mark was set when Denver Comic Con received a trademark for their convention [in November],” he said, adding that “no-one owns the words ‘Comic Con’”.

Salt Lake Comic Con has until August 6 to respond formally to the letter.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown