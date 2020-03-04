Subscribe
shutterstock_1450831343_valeriy_eydlin
4 March 2020TrademarksEdward Pearcey

S&P Global sues call centre group for trademark infringement

Global financial services and products provider S&P Global is suing call centre group S&P Data for multiple trademark infringements, arguing the ‘S&P’ element of the name is likely to cause confusion.

The filing, made at the US District Court Southern District of New York on Tuesday, March 3, saw plaintiffs S&P Global and Standard & Poor's Financial Services claim “trademark infringement, false designation of origin, trademark dilution, and unfair competition”, following the defendant’s alleged move into financial services.

S&P Global describes itself in the court documents as “the largest resource for business data analytics, credit ratings, and business research”, including the “famous S&P 500 Index that is widely regarded as the best gauge of large-cap US equities”.

“S&P [Global] owns numerous US federal registrations for the S&P trademark, alone or in combination with other words and elements,” said the filing.

Meanwhile, S&P Data describes itself (via its website) as a “leading North American contact centre group” with facilities throughout the US and Canada.

“Long prior to the S&P Data of the ‘S&P DATA’ trademark, S&P has extensively sold, promoted and advertised goods and services, primarily in the form of data, bearing or offered in connection with the S&P trademarks,” said the filing.

As a result, S&P Global has built up “highly valuable goodwill in the S&P trademarks, which have become uniquely identified and associated with S&P,” it added.

The filing claims that S&P Data “specifically touts that the business goes beyond those associated with a typical call centre”.

S&P Data has developed an “increasing focus” on the financial services field and other sectors provided by S&P Global, said the claim, which added that the call centre group’s website had been revised in recent years to target those sectors.

S&P Global is seeking an injunctive order to stop S&P Data from permanently using ‘S&P Data’, the destruction of all material featuring the S&P Data name and logo, and damages (to be calculated at a later date).

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

ACE shuts down Australia-based IPTV pirates

Google slams Sonos over ‘revisionist’ patent claims

WIPO begins selection for top job amid US pressure

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Top 100 tech companies outperformed S&P 500 in R&D investment
18 January 2018   The world’s 100 leading technology companies outperformed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes across a number of areas in 2016, including research and development.
Trademarks
Make e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeits, say US legislators
3 March 2020   US lawmakers have proposed a bill to make e-commerce platforms liable for counterfeit goods listed on their platforms.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown