tostphoto-istockphoto-com-music--1
16 January 2019Trademarks

Rihanna files TM lawsuit against her father

Rihanna has filed a trademark lawsuit against her father and his business partner for allegedly fraudulently representing that their entertainment company is associated with the singer.

In a complaint filed yesterday, January 15, at the US District Court for the Central District of California Western Division, Rihanna alleged that her father, Ronald Fenty, and partner, Moses Joktan Perkins, had infringed the ‘Fenty’ trademark owned by the singer.

Rihanna alleged that her father’s company, Fenty Entertainment, uses the “success and recognition” of Rihanna’s Fenty brand to misrepresent to third parties and the public that Fenty Entertainment is affiliated with Rihanna.

The filing claimed that Ronald Fenty and Perkins had used the ‘Fenty’ mark to “solicit millions of dollars” from third parties on the false promise that Rihanna would perform at various locations.

Rihanna’s licensing company, Roraj Trade, currently owns the trademark rights for ‘Fenty’ (US number 88123730) and at least 15 other marks associated with the name.

The singer alleged that Fenty Entertainment claims to have the authority to act on her behalf.

In her claim, Rihanna said that a press release posted to Fenty Entertainment’s website previously stated, “Ronald Fenty, father of superstar recording artist Rihanna, today announced the launch of Fenty Entertainment with his daughter Robyn”.

Rihanna’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

However, Ronald Fenty and Perkins have “never been authorised” to use Rihanna’s name, IP or publicity rights, the singer said.

She further alleged that entertainment company SBS (which has not been named as a defendant) offered Fenty Entertainment $15 million for Rihanna to perform 15 shows in Latin America.

According to the filing, Rihanna’s management sent “repeated demands to cease and desist all activities” to Fenty Entertainment, but these were ignored.

The singer claimed that Ronald Fenty and Perkins also attempted to register a mark for ‘Fenty’ in connection with “resort hotel services”.

Rihanna said this directly infringed her Fenty brand, which is known to the public across the world as “inextricably intertwined with Rihanna”, and that consumers have an understanding that products, services and brands bearing the ‘Fenty’ mark are affiliated with Rihanna.

The filing further stated that “considerable time, effort and money” has gone into promoting the ‘Fenty’ mark and developing consumer recognition.

Rihanna is seeking triple damages and an injunction against her father’s company.

