Subscribe
jeff-bukowski
13 July 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

‘Redskins’ name scrapped, but replacement in TM limbo: reports

The  Washington Redskins are dropping the highly contentious name, but its replacement is tied up in a “trademark battle”, it has been reported.

The National Football League (NFL) franchise has faced high-profile trademark challenges over the Redskins name, in addition to fierce criticism from Native American groups.

Earlier this month, the team announced a “thorough review” of the name, at a time when several other famous brands were scrapped due to their racial connotations.

Sports Business Journal yesterday, July 12 reported that the name was to be dropped, according to “sources close to the organisation”.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) previously cancelled the ‘Washington Redskins’ trademarks on two occasions, on the grounds that the term is disparaging towards Native Americans.

The first case was brought by Native American activist Suzan Shown Harjo in 1992, leading to the cancellation of the mark in 1999. But this decision was reversed by the US District Court for the District of Columbia, which found insufficient evidence for the USPTO’s conclusions.

The Redskins still faced difficulty in obtaining trademark protection for related merchandise brands.

Amanda Blackhorse, an activist and member of the Navajo Nation, challenged the name in a separate case that led to the mark once again being cancelled in 2014.

Blackhorse’s victory was overturned in 2018, in the wake of the US Supreme Court ruling in Matal v Tam.

In that decision, the US Supreme Court overturned the ban on “scandalous” and “disparaging” trademarks, but the name is still no less controversial.

Now, according to reports, legal wrangling over trademarks could once again prove an obstacle for the team.

The  Washington Post added that the “preferred replacement name is tied up in a trademark fight, which is why the team can’t announce the new name Monday”.

Washington Football, which owns the franchise, earlier this year abandoned a trademark application for the ‘Warriors’, covering football-related entertainment services.

The company has previously abandoned two other trademark applications for the ‘Warriors’ and ‘Washington Warriors’.

According to  MSN, this was owner Dan Snyder’s chosen name for a proposed Arena Football League team.

There are also six trademark applications for the ‘Washington Warriors’ pending at the USPTO, all filed by entities which don’t appear to be related to the team, and some covering football-related services.

The Washington Warriors is one of several names circulating among fans on social media, and has been cited by commentators as a  frontrunner.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Iancu v Brunetti: A marker in the moral policing of IP, say lawyers
25 June 2019   Lawyers have welcomed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the ban on scandalous and disparaging marks, after the court found yesterday, June 24, that it violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Trademarks
SCOTUS overturns ban on scandalous TMs
24 June 2019   The US Supreme Court overturned the prohibition on registering scandalous trademarks earlier today, June 20.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide