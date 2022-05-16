Subscribe
16 May 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Real-estate co says Uber owes $250bn for TM infringement

A real estate company says that Uber Technologies' “Uber Travel” trademark application infringes on its marks, and has asked for a staggering $250 billion in compensation.

UberRE filed a complaint in the US District Court for the Northern District of California saying that Uber’s trademark infringement and unfair competition constitute $250 billion in damages for the company.

The lawsuit claims that UberRE had reached out to the ride-sharing giant “multiple times” to discuss a potential partnership since it started moving into the temporary accommodation market.

UberRE is in the business of real estate marketing, having developed the “UberBNB” app which allows users to advertise their real estate as temporary rental accommodations. It also acquired a related “ÜBER” trademark in 2017.

Meanwhile, Uber recently unveiled plans for UK users to book intercity rail and coach tickets later this summer, as well as hotels later down the line. Alongside this, the company filed a trademark application for “Uber Travel” in January 2022.

UberRE claims that the use of “Uber Travel” will likely cause confusion, mistake or deception within the travel industry and the wider public.

It also argues that the infringement causes “irreparable injury” to its business and called upon the court to issue a preliminary and permanent injunction barring the ride-sharing giant from continuing to infringe its marks,

According to Reuters, the ride-sharing company recently resolved a separate dispute over the “Uber” name with a New York-based marketing agency called Uber Inc.

Uber Inc had claimed that it had received backlash from customers, product shipments and legal correspondence in communications meant for the ride-sharing company.

In November, Uber Inc agreed to dismiss its trademark infringement lawsuit against Uber Technologies and its advertising partner with prejudice.

