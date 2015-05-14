Ralph Lauren injunction not violated, says US court

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated a decision that said the United States Polo Association had breached a 30-year-old injunction filed against it by luxury brand Ralph Lauren.

In its decision, issued yesterday (May 13), the court ruled that sunglasses sold by Polo Association that featured a logo showing two men on horseback playing polo, did not violate an injunction obtained by Ralph Lauren in 1984.

The injunction prevented Polo Association from selling products that included a design similar to Ralph Lauren’s trademarked logos for its Polo brand. One of Ralph Lauren’s logos shows a polo player swinging a mallet.

Between 2009 and 2012, the Polo Association sold almost one million sunglasses featuring the logo of the two men, referred to by the court as the ‘double horsemen mark’.

Ralph Lauren sued Polo Association at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and said the company had breached the injunction.

In 2013, the same court agreed with Ralph Lauren and ruled that Polo Association’s sale of sunglasses was in contempt of the 1984 injunction prompting Polo Association to appeal against the ruling.

But the second circuit questioned whether the injunction should apply to all markets and referenced conflicting results in previous disputes between the two parties.

In a 2003 case, the New York district court ruled that three varieties of the ‘double horsemen mark’ used in apparel did not infringe Ralph Lauren’s marks and were therefore not in violation of the injunction.

But in 2012 the court ruled that Polo Association’s use of the mark in connection with fragrances did violate the injunction.

In yesterday’s opinion, Judge Ralph Winter of the second circuit said that these rulings “indicated at the very least” that use of the ‘double horsemen mark’ is non-infringing in some markets.

“Given the present record, it is not apparent that the differences between the fragrance and eyeglass industries are not as great as the differences between the apparel and fragrance industries.

“Indeed, at least without an evidentiary record demonstrating otherwise, the eyeglass and apparel industries seem closer to each other than either is to the fragrance market,” Winter added.

The second circuit has sent the case back to the district court to be reviewed again.

David Cummings, chief executive of the Polo Association, said: "We are pleased with the court's decision.

"The validity of the 'double horsemen marks' has been litigated and upheld repeatedly, but unfortunately Ralph Lauren continues to find new and creative ways to misuse the legal system in its relentless campaign to prevent the lawful marketing of our authentic merchandise," he added.

Ralph Lauren did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.