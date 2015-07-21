Pride Toronto to remove ‘Dyke March’ and ‘Trans* Pride’ applications

A Canadian group that supports gay rights has said it will remove trademark applications for the name of two of its events just days after applying for them, after facing opposition from another group.

Pride Toronto said it did not file the applications for ‘Trans* Pride’ and ‘Dyke March’ because it wanted to take “ownership” of the terms.

The trademark applications were filed on July 8 at the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

A ‘dyke’ is a slang word for a lesbian, while ‘trans’ is short for transgender.

After the applications became public another gay rights organisation, Pride Vancouver, criticised the ‘Dyke March’ application.

The group told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC): “The phrase ‘Dyke March’ has been commonly used by radical, fiercely independent, grassroots organisations in Canada and abroad for decades.

“We strongly believe... they [Pride Toronto] do not have any ethical or moral right or claim to the words ‘Dyke March’.”

But the Toronto-based organisation said it had sought the marks only after “an individual” indicated it would try to trademark them. It said this would have left the individual with “total control over the events that have always been organised by the community”.

Pride Toronto added: “Our organisation will work with lawyers to remove the applications by Pride Toronto and to further explore options to ensure these events and names remain free from any kind of ownership by individuals or organisations.”

Pride Vancouver had not responded to request for comment at the time of publication but we will update the story should the company get in touch.

But the group later told CBC: “Pride Toronto has contacted us and expressed that they will not be seeking the ownership of the ‘Dyke March’ trademark.”