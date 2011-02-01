Preliminary opinion says eBay is not liable

Advocate General Niilo Jääskinen has said that online marketplace eBay is not liable for the trademark infringements committed by its users.

Jääskinen’s unbinding opinion—delivered in December 2010—answers questions referred to the Court of Justice for the EU in L’Oréal SA et al v eBay Inc et al. by a UK court.

In May 2009, Justice Richard Arnold of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, Chancery Division, disagreed with cosmetics company L’Oréal, finding that eBay could not be responsible for the infringement of its trademarks by marketplace users in the first instance.

The questions referred to the Court of Justice covered issues including the use of key words that eBay uses to attract users to its site and whether Article 14 of Directive 2000/31/EC —the e-commerce directive—could be used as a defence by eBay against trademark infringement.

Keywords are purchased from search engines such as Google to direct Internet traffic to specific websites. A list of results is produced when a user inputs a keyword into a search engine, and a sponsored link is a premium position within that list.

Jääskinen said: “Where a trader operating an electronic marketplace purchases the use of a sign [a keyword]...the display of the sign in the sponsored link constitutes ‘use’ of the sign...”

He added: “The use referred to does not consist of or include ‘the storage of information provided by a recipient of the service’ by the electronic marketplace operator within the meaning of [the ecommerce directive].”

In a statement, eBay said: “Despite the complexity of the issues and the preliminary nature of the Advocate General’s opinion, we are encouraged that the Court of Justice’s final judgment will reinforce European consumers’ freedom to buy and sell authentic goods online.”