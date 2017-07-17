Poundland ‘delays launch’ of Toblerone lookalike

UK retailer Poundland has reportedly delayed the sale of a Toblerone chocolate bar lookalike called Twin Peaks, after a legal dispute with Mondelēz International.

According to The Guardian, Mondelēz, the manufacturer of Toblerone, held talks with Poundland last week.

Poundland revealed plans to launch the new product in June this year, claiming that Twin Peaks “puts all the spaces in the right places and goes head-to-head with continental versions with UK taste”.

According to the retailer, the chocolate bar is inspired by the double hill on top of Wrekin Hill in Shropshire, UK, and was created in partnership with a Birmingham-based chocolatier.

Development on the product began earlier this year after Mondelēz announced it had changed the weight of its products in the UK.

Toblerone contains milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat. The triangular shape of the bar depicts the Matterhorn, a mountain in The Alps.

Mondelēz has had a 3D mark protecting Toblerone registered at the UK Intellectual Property Office since 1996. It covers white, yellow, red, blue and black colours on the branding.

The new shape of Toblerone features wider gaps between the triangles, and the 400g bar is reduced to 360g. The 170g bar, which is sold only in the UK, is reduced to 150g.

“Twin Peaks—at 180g—is 20% heavier than its branded equivalent, and offers a double mountain in every packet,” said Poundland.

A spokesperson for Poundland told WIPR that “Twin Peaks is still in development”.

Mondelēz said it is not commenting on the matter.

