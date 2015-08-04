‘Possible’ IP concerns over Newcastle United’s sponsor-free shirt

Supporters’ groups for English football team Newcastle United have launched an alternative shirt on which the club’s official sponsor has been removed, in an act that may raise intellectual property concerns.

The newly created Magpie Brand shirt looks similar to Newcastle’s official black-and-white-striped shirt but the logo of Wonga, the club’s money lender sponsor, has been removed.

Magpie Brand is affiliated with the Newcastle United Supporters Trust and several other supporters’ groups, as well as organisations set up in protest against the club’s chairman Mike Ashley, owner of sports retail brand Sports Direct.

The “True Faith” fanzine, one of the groups that helped to produce the shirt, said in a statement: “Sports Direct and Mike Ashley do not deserve any more supporters’ money and we strongly feel that advertising a legal loan shark is wholly inappropriate, especially on shirts for children, and the Magpie shirt offers a viable alternative.”

The shirt, which was officially launched last week, also has Adidas branding—a former kit supplier for Newcastle—but Adidas said it does not object to the use of its logo on the new kits.

A spokesperson for Adidas told a local newspaper in Newcastle, the Evening Chronicle, that Adidas was “not aware” of the fan groups in question and had not been approached by them.

But the spokesperson added: “The groups have purchased the shirts independently, which they are entitled to do, and branded them with their organisation’s badge. There is no applied association beyond that with the Adidas brand.”

Newcastle’s kit is currently made by sportswear brand Puma.

Lee Curtis, partner at patent and trademark attorney firm HGF, told WIPR: “The source of the shirts is not completely clear: whether they are genuine Adidas shirts which have been altered or bought from other sources.

“In theory Adidas, Puma or the club itself might have a claim against the supporters’ groups. Adidas, however, appears to have taken the decision not to take action, possibly for the sensible reason that they do not want to become involved in a heated dispute between passionate football supporters and their club.”

He added: “This is possibly a good example of where PR considerations have possibly rightly trumped a possible IP claim.”

Puma declined to comment.

Neither Newcastle United nor Wonga had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should any of the parties get in touch.