Subscribe
katherine-welles-shutterstock-com
Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
7 May 2015Trademarks

PIPCU arrests suspected $10m Cisco System counterfeiters

The Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has arrested three UK residents on suspicion of selling fake IT systems in a transatlantic operation worth $10 million.

The trio had been accused of exporting fake Cisco Systems products to the US.

Two of the group were arrested at their homes in the south of England. A third was arrested at his place of work in Bishops Stortford. All three were arrested last Wednesday (April 29), but PIPCU announced news of the arrests today (May 7).

Between December 2012 and April 2015, the US Customs and Border Protection intercepted 40 shipments of counterfeit Cisco Systems products, which PIPCU believes was sent by the three UK individuals.

PIPCU claims the group sold more than $10 million worth of fake Cisco Systems products through its telesales and company website.

The products seized from the group’s business, also based in Bishops Stortford, and one of the individuals’ homes were valued at around $1 million.

Mick Dodge, detective inspector at PIPCU, said: “Last week’s action saw PIPCU dismantle a criminal gang suspected of cheating the computer industry out of millions of pounds.

“Cisco Systems products are used by organisations worldwide to underpin their IT infrastructures. Businesses need to have confidence in their supply chains and be aware of the risks that counterfeit products can have on their networks,” he added.

The UK Intellectual Property Office-funded PIPCU was established in 2013. It was originally planned to operate until 2015, but last October the unit was awarded an extra £3 million ($4.8 million) in funding. It will continue to function until 2017.

Last month, actor Sylvester Stallone thanked PIPCU for its work in stopping the unauthorised distribution of films online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide