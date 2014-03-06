Subscribe
Photo: Pernod Ricard
6 March 2014

Pernod Ricard in “Jameson” trademark suit

Drinks maker Pernod Ricard, famed for producing Jameson Irish whiskey, is locked in a trademark dispute with Californian winery Jamieson Ranch Vineyards.

Irish Distillers, which manages the Jameson brand for Pernod, sent the winery a cease-and-desist letter in December, shortly after its “Jamieson Ranch Vineyards” trademark was published for opposition.

The US application claims wine as its goods and services. On December 19, Irish Distillers was given until April 2 to oppose the mark.

Irish Distillers accused the vineyard’s owner, Madison Vineyard Holdings, of infringing the “Jameson” trademark, as consumers may confuse Jamieson wine with the Irish whiskey, thereby diluting its brand. It ordered Madison to stop producing Jamieson-labelled wine.

Despite originating in Ireland, Jameson’s biggest market is the US, with other major markets including Russia and South Africa.

Since receiving the cease-and-desist letter, Madison Vineyard Holdings has taken US legal action against Irish Distillers. In a court filing dated February 27, the winery is seeking declaratory judgment that it is not infringing the “Jameson” trademark. The case was filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Jamieson Ranch claims to be the southernmost winery in the Napa Valley, one of the world’s leading winemaking regions. The vineyard covers 300 acres.

Claiming it is loved for its “great smooth taste and style”, Pernod says Jameson is the world’s best-selling Irish whiskey. In February, the company reported that net sales across the business in the first half of 2013/14 totalled €4.6 billion ($6.3 billion). US sales increased by three percent from the previous year.

Along with Jameson, Pernod’s “strategic premium” spirits brands include Malibu and Ricard. Its “global icons” are Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal.

A spokesman for Pernod said: "As the matter is the subject of legal proceedings, the company declines to comment at this time."

Jamieson Ranch did not respond to requests for comment.

