jag-cz-shutterstock-com-1
7 December 2015Trademarks

Pernod Ricard hails ‘drastic change’ to tackling counterfeits in China

Drinks maker Pernod Ricard has told WIPR it has seen an improvement in tackling counterfeits produced in China, in part due to its “scannable bottle” scheme.

Mathieu Prot, group intellectual property director at the company, said that Pernod Ricard has “made a lot of efforts” to improve the situation in China.

Among its initiatives is the “scannable” bottle device, which Prot said represented a “drastic change” in approach.

The device is used in every Pernod Ricard bottle produced in China, a troublesome jurisdiction for counterfeits.

“The consumer can now scan the bottle; this system will help the consumer assess the authenticity of the bottle, and it’s also a tracking tool,” Prot said.

“We are now getting some help from our consumers in detecting counterfeits on the ground. I think this is quite a drastic change to the approach.”

This change in thinking has been “quite positive” for the consumer because this “connective bottle device is an efficient way to fight counterfeits”, he added.

Prot was speaking to WIPR as part of a wider interview on the company’s intellectual property protection strategy. The interview will be published on worldipreview.com at a later date.

