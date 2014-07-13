Subscribe
shutterstock-94305313-web
balounm / Shutterstock.com
14 July 2014Trademarks

Penfolds wine brand owner facing battle with Castel trademark “squatter”

Australian winemaker Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is facing a battle in China, where one of its trademarks is being used by a resident who was involved in another high-profile case.

The winemaker, the owner of several brands including Penfolds, has claimed it is the rightful owner of the ‘Ben Fu’ trademark, Penfolds’ adopted name in Chinese.

However, three versions of the name have already been registered by businessman Li Daozhi and another man named Li Shen.

According to the Australian Financial Review (AFR), Li Shen has rights to use two versions of the Ben Fu name in the spirits and wine category until 2019 and 2014, while Li Daozhi is said to have the rights to the name for hotels and restaurants until 2021.

TWE said a court had previously ruled it was the lawful owner of the Ben Fu trademark but that Li Daozhi and Li Shen had since appealed against that ruling.

“This appeal is still pending and it will take time for the Chinese legal system to process this matter,” TWE told AFR.

It is not the first time Li Daozhi, who has previously been accused of trademark squatting, has been involved in a dispute involving wine companies.

In 2013, WIPR reported that French wine producer Castel was ordered to pay a hefty $5 million following a lengthy trademark battle.

Castel, which was established in 1949, began using the words Ka Si Te, a Chinese transliteration of Castel, for its marketing in China.

However, it failed to register it as a trademark, allowing Li Daozhi, who had spotted its popularity, to register the mark himself.

The case is due to be heard again after China’s Supreme People’s Court accepted Castel's calls for a retrial.

TWE, based in Victoria, Australia had not previously revealed the lawsuit. It did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

Electric car producer Tesla has suffered similar trademark registration problems in China.

In that case, Chinese resident Zhan Baosheng claimed he is the owner of the Tesla trademark in China, in both Chinese and English, and has accused the car manufacturer of infringement.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Australian winery refuses to bottle up copycat claims
16 February 2018   The world’s largest standalone winemaker has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against “copycat” winery Rush Rich.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis