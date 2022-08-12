Online marketplace unites with Hilfiger to fight fakes

Mercado Libre partners with fashion brand | 14 people under investigation after Hilfiger counterfeits found for sale in Latin America.

Online marketplace Mercado Libre has partnered with fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger to file its first joint action against counterfeiters in Latin America.

The ongoing legal action was launched before the 2nd Police Precinct of the Cyber Crimes Division (DCCIBER) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Counterfeit products of Tommy Hilfiger were seized and 14 individuals allegedly involved in the selling of counterfeit products were investigated.

Mercado Libre also shut down seller’s accounts involved in the criminal actions. Now, Brazilian authorities are investigating three different groups that operate in the cities of São Paulo and Mogi das Cruzes.

The legal action was carried out within the framework of the Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, launched by Mercado Libre in November last year.

Currently, 11 brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, are part of the collaborative initiative, which aims to implement a joint effort in the fight against online marketing of counterfeit and pirated products in Latin America.

‘Unprecedented’ initiative

Jacobo Cohen Imach, senior vice president and general counsel of the legal department and government relations at Mercado Libre, said: “The alliance is an unprecedented initiative in the region. With it, we underscore our commitment to combating the sale of counterfeit and pirated products, raising awareness about this problem in the digital ecosystem.

“This is possible thanks to the joint efforts of different stakeholders who want trustworthy e-commerce in Latin America.”

In addition to joint actions against infringers, other core aims of the alliance include the proactive removal of listings alleged to infringe based on algorithms and logo detection; closer collaboration with public authorities and law enforcement agencies; and guidance on best practices for users.

Imach added: “This alliance combines the knowledge and experience of IP rights owners from numerous industries with the efforts and technology of Mercado Libre to advance with one clear objective: to combat the trade of this sort of product in order to secure a reliable space and the best online shopping experience, which contributes to building a better society.”

The brands that participate in Mercado Libre's Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance are also members of its Brand Protection Program (BPP), a 20-year-plus initiative that allows brand owners to report IP infringements on the platform.

