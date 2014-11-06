Subscribe
6 November 2014Trademarks

Norway identifies trademark renewal ‘scammer’

The Norwegian Intellectual Property Office (NIPO) has reportedly made progress in its fight against false trademark renewal notices by identifying another alleged fraudster.

A company called Varemerke Byrå has recently started sending notices seeking to charge trademark owners several times the official renewal fee, according to the Marques blog.

NIPO considers the offers to be misleading, the blog reported, as customers continuously report their frustrations and worries. The company has not yet received any payment, however.

The notices that Varemerke Byrå allegedly sends are similar to those produced by Varemerkeorganisasjonen AS, another company on NIPO’s list of culprits.

According to NIPO, Varemerkeorganisasjonen sends a ‘reminder’ that looks like an invoice to trademark owners, making them think it is official. The trademark owner then signs the reminder before receiving an invoice.

The fee paid is NOK 11,350 ($1,660), more than four times the official price of NOK 2,600, and is sent to a Norwegian bank account. NIPO itself then receives the renewal fee from that same account, while the profit “probably is being transferred abroad”, said Marques.

As the company does not pay VAT in Norway the tax authorities have taken legal action in the past, but failed.

Varemerke Byrå and Varemerkeorganisasjonen are two of 22 companies on NIPO’s list.

The problem of fraudulent trademark renewal notices is longstanding. Last year, amid a flurry of attempts to wrongly charge trademark owners for core services, the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market published a warning on its website.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis