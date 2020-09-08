Subscribe
shutterstock_771468160_ty_lim
8 September 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Nike triumphs over Puma in ‘Footware’ TM dispute

Nike can register ‘Footware’ as a UK trademark covering computer hardware, telecommunications, and certain software, in a defeat for rival Puma.

In a decision published on September 2, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) rejected Puma’s argument that the mark is descriptive and lacking distinctiveness.

A Nike subsidiary applied to register the mark last March in classes 9, 38, and 42. It covers a range of goods and services including apps and cloud computing.

Puma objected, arguing that it was an “obvious portmanteau of footwear and hardware or software”.

According to Puma, the mark “simply informs consumers that the goods and services in question relate to hardware/software in or for feet and footwear”.

But the IPO disagreed, finding that it was unclear “on what basis ‘Foot’ is descriptive of any of the goods or services”.

While Puma argued that ‘Footware’ was an “obvious misspelling” of footwear, the IPO said it was more likely to be perceived as a play on words.

“It seems to me that whilst the average consumer may ultimately deduce that ‘Footware’ means software or hardware (or related services) for footwear, specifically footwear with embedded technology, it is not a meaning which is immediately apparent or easily recognisable without some stretch of the imagination,” an IPO official wrote.

Puma also failed to convince the IPO that the term ‘Footware’ is already in common usage and lacking in distinctiveness.

According to the IPO, Puma provided “very limited evidence of ‘Footware’ in use in the UK, and still less evidence of its use in relation to any of the goods or services at issue.”

“The evidence is, in my view, wholly insufficient to establish that the use of ‘Footware’ had become customary in the trade, for any of the contested goods or services, at the relevant date,” the official wrote.

Puma must now pay costs of £1,300 ($1,695) to Nike for the unsuccessful opposition.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

UKIPO publishes wide-ranging AI and IP consultation

Africa’s first IP cooperation project approves GI registration

CJEU rules on Irish royalties row

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Puma falls short in EUIPO appeal
1 October 2020   Puma has lost an appeal at the European Union Intellectual Property Office over an Italian technology company’s trademarks.
Trademarks
Nike takes streetwear brand to court over Dunk shoes
19 October 2020   Nike has accused Warren Lotas and his LA streetwear brand of the same name of selling fake versions of Nike Dunk trainers.
Trademarks
Small victory for New Balance in IP suit over Jaden Smith collab
24 December 2020   New Balance’s collaboration with celebrity Jaden Smith is no longer the target of a counterfeiting complaint, but the trainers resulting from the partnership are still alleged to feature infringing trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis