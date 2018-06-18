Nike drops collection after TM warning from US Naval Academy

Sports brand Nike has cancelled a fashion collection after receiving a warning from the US Naval Academy (USNA).

Nike collaborated with US-based fashion line Undefeated to release a line of apparel, which included a crest that the USNA said infringed its own logo.

On Thursday, June 14, the USNA tweeted that the similarities between the logos are “undeniable” and it is “clearly an infringement under trademark law”.

The USNA crest depicts a ship, with a hand holding a trident rising above the ship. The crest was registered as a trademark at the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2012, under registration number 4,197,000. It covers educational services, namely university level courses.

Nike and Undefeated’s crest shows a similar coat of arms, with a hand holding a trophy bearing Nike’s ‘Swoosh’ logo.

“USNA is working with Navy leadership to order Nike/Undefeated to cease and desist their use of the logo,” said USNA in a tweet.

The academy added that its crest represents “honour, integrity and leadership” and is symbolic of its 80,000 alumni that have served the US in the navy.

“It is difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use our symbol without permission for marketing and profit motives,” added the USNA.

The next day, on Friday, June 15, Nike apologised for the use of the logo and said that it will no longer make the fashion collection available.

According to the Washington Post, Nike said: “We do not feel it is appropriate to move forward with the collection. We apologise to anyone who was offended.”

The USNA praised Nike’s “respectful” decision on Twitter.

Undefeated posted an image on Instagram, informing its audience that the collection will no longer be available for purchase.

