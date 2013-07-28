Subscribe
wipo
© WIPO 2010. Photo: Emmanuel Berrod - http://www.flickr.com/photos/wipo/5690312916/in/set-72157626528711907
29 July 2013Trademarks

New Zealand joins Nice Agreement

New Zealand has become the latest country to join the Nice Agreement for the classification of goods and services.

The New Zealand government deposited an instrument of accession with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on July 16 outlining its commitment to join.

Officially launched in 1961, the Nice Agreement is a WIPO-administered international system used to classify goods and services for trademark registration.

According to WIPO, the system allows trademark offices to file applications under a single classification system.

A statement from the New Zealand IP office said it “now has the opportunity to contribute to the further development of the Nice classification system to ensure that it best meets the needs of businesses”.

New Zealand is the 84th country to join the agreement. It will enter into force on October 16, 2013.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act