Subscribe
bluehand-shutterstock-com-handcuffs-
31 October 2016Trademarks

New York couple arrested for importing counterfeit products from China

A married couple have been arrested in New York for conspiring to traffic counterfeit goods.

Daye Dong, 49, and Hongyu Chen, 48, who were arrested on Thursday, October 27, had imported counterfeit goods from China into the US with the intention of selling them to retailers in New York and elsewhere.

According to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) press release, the couple imported counterfeit luxury and designer goods and stored the imported products in two warehouses.

More than 30,000 counterfeit goods were found, including handbags and wallets.

The arrest followed an investigation by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in New York.

Angel Melendez, HSI New York special agent in charge, said: “People wrongly assume intellectual property theft is a victimless crime.”

He added: “The reality is individuals like those charged today are robbing from law-abiding merchants and from the legitimate companies that manufacture these items. Brand name knockoffs are not a harmless way to beat the system.”

The Customs Border Protection (CBP) and New York Police Department (NYPD) are also investigating the case.

Preet Bharara, US attorney for the southern district of New York, said: “These defendants allegedly sold counterfeit goods, fuelling consumers’ desire for low prices on high-end products. But the cheap prices come at a high price for legitimate businesses.”

He added: “Protection of intellectual property remains an important priority for my office and for our partners at CBP, ICE, and the NYPD.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide