New gTLD programme could see decline in social media

The increase in generic top-level-domains (gTLDs) is likely to result in a decline in brand participation on social media platforms, new research has suggested.

The research, by registry service providers Afilias, showed that more than 80 percent of applicants and experts believed a personalised gTLD would be more effective in engaging customers.

The figures were revealed after participants at a conference on gTLD strategy were polled on the subject.

Roland LaPlante, chief marketing officer at Afilias, said while brand pages on social networks may enable brand/consumer dialogue, the information was also shared and owned by the sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

“One of the key advantages of a ‘dot Brand’ gTLD is that businesses will be able to take back control of their online presence and reduce reliance on social networks for online conversations,” LaPlante said.

More than 70 percent of those asked also said they intended to phase out their old extensions in favour of a personalised domain name.

“The program represents the largest expansion of the Internet’s naming system since it began, and many brands are putting all hands on deck to take full advantage of the branding and security benefits the changes bring,” LaPlante added.

“Businesses like Google and Amazon … are now working on how they will integrate their new gTLDs into online strategies and communicate the benefits to consumers.”

The Digital Marketing and gTLD Strategy Congress was presented by the Momentum Event Group in London in September.

The surveys were completed by 51 percent of the 134 delegates and speakers.