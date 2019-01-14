Subscribe
istock-490561025_wellesenterprises
14 January 2019Trademarks

Netflix facing trademark suit over interactive ‘Black Mirror’ episode

Netflix is facing a trademark infringement suit over the “Choose Your Own Adventure” tagline in the latest episode of TV drama “Black Mirror”.

American children’s publisher Chooseco accused Netflix of wilful infringement after the December release of “Bandersnatch”, an interactive episode of the series in which viewers can choose outcomes for the protagonist.

The suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Vermont on Friday, January 11.

Chooseco is the publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” series of gamebooks, in which readers can make choices for the characters in the books. According to the company, the “Black Mirror” episode infringes its registered ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ trademark.

The mark (US number 4889435) was registered in January 2016 and covers “a series of fiction books for young adults”.

Netflix had been in negotiations with Chooseco for a licence to use the phrase since 2016, the publisher claimed, but Netflix did not obtain a licence.

Chooseco sent a written cease and desist notice to Netflix before the release of “Bandersnatch”, the complaint said. The “Choose Your Own Adventure” phrase features in the episode’s script, in reference to a fictional book, and was used by Netflix in the marketing of the show.

The episode’s “dark” and “grim” content, including violent imagery, is “too mature for the target audience” of Chooseco’s books, the complaint said. The publisher claimed that its brand has suffered as a result of the association with the series.

Confusion over whether Chooseco’s books are connected with the series has diluted the publisher’s brand, the complaint alleged.

In a press release, Shannon Gilligan, co-founder and publisher at Chooseco, said that “Bandersnatch is not a Choose Your Own Adventure book nor does the movie adhere to the Choose Your Own Adventure rules about successful interactive storytelling”.

“We have received an unprecedented amount of outreach from people who believed we were associated with the creation of this film, including parents who were concerned that we had aligned the CYOA brand they knew and loved with content that surprised and offended them,” Gilligan added.

Chooseco is seeking costs and damages of at least $25 million.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ named in copyright infringement suit
1 February 2019   Netflix’s award-winning documentary series “Wild Wild Country” has been named in a copyright infringement suit for “appropriating” the teachings of Osho, a late Indian philosopher.
Trademarks
‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ publisher seeks video game takedowns
10 December 2019   The founder of indie game website Itch.io says it has been hit with takedown notices over games described as being in the ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ genre.
Trademarks
Netflix settles suit over 'Black Mirror' episode
25 November 2020   Netflix has settled a suit after it was accused of infringing the trademarks of the “Choose your own Adventure” book series when it created and streamed its interactive film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown