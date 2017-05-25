Nearly half of brand owners unsure about TM strategy post-Brexit: Hogan Lovells

Nearly half of brand owners do not have a clearly defined trademark filing strategy post-Brexit, according to a report by law firm Hogan Lovells.

The report, “Brand Benchmarking 2017”, was released today and surveyed 200 brand owners across 12 industry sectors throughout Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

According to Hogan Lovells, 48% of those questioned “are simply unsure of the best course of action to take post the UK’s Brexit referendum”.

The report also found that 26% of the survey respondents said that Brexit is not having an impact on their trademark filing strategy; 14% said they have no interest in filing in the UK; and 12% are already filing UK applications.

One quarter of the respondents (tending to be Europe-based companies) have changed their trademark filing strategy as a result of Brexit.

The biggest change has occurred in the financial institutions sector, where 55% have started filing trademarks in the UK in addition to European trademarks.

Lloyd Parker, head of IP in Asia-Pacific and Middle East at Hogan Lovells, said that the results of the survey are not surprising given the current political uncertainty.

He added: “The UK’s decision to leave the EU has left businesses perplexed when it comes to their trademark filing strategies. Given the uncertain and evolving political situation around Brexit, and with a UK general election around the corner, it’s unsurprising that many businesses are taking a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

The report can be accessed here.

