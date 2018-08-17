Subscribe
paulmckinnon-istockphoto-com-monster-energy-
17 August 2018Trademarks

Monster Energy left weary as UKIPO dismisses two oppositions

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) this week dismissed two separate trademark oppositions brought by energy drinks brand Monster Energy.

George Salthouse of the IPO delivered his decision in Monster’s opposition to a series of two figurative marks on Tuesday, August 14. Allan James presented his ruling on Monster’s opposition to a figurative mark in another opposition the following day.

In the first matter, Monster had opposed the series of two marks applied for by the owners of a London-based eatery, Monsta Pizza.

The marks, one red and one black, are both square-shaped with the words ‘Monsta Pizza’ in stylised writing. The applicants sought to register them in class 30 and 43, for pizza and pizza parlours.

In its opposition, Monster relied on its earlier registered marks, including the word mark ‘Monster’ (EU trademark number 9,492,158), registered in class 32 for non-alcoholic beverages.

Monster also relied on its square-shaped black and green figurative mark, which features the words ‘Monster Energy’ (11,154,739).

The energy drinks brand claimed that the applied-for mark covers similar goods to its earlier-registered marks and that the ‘Monsta Pizza’ series marks would take unfair advantage of Monster’s reputation.

At the IPO, Salthouse noted that it is “obvious to anyone who has walked down a high street” in the UK that the word ‘Monster’ is used to describe large portions of food.

He said the goods covered by the applied-for mark “are not in any way similar to the goods of the opponent”. The marks are also “very different in appearance and, on first impression, are quite distinct”, he added.

Salthouse dismissed Monster’s opposition and ordered the company to pay Monsta Pizza’s owners £2,100 ($2,670) towards their costs.

Michael Downing, partner at Downing IP, which represented Monsta Pizza in the opposition, said the parlour is very pleased with the decision.

Downing noted that large brands have a tendency to adopt a word that already has a meaning, develop a reputation based on that word, and forget that the word still has a meaning outside of the brand.

In the other matter, which was a separate opposition, Monster opposed the registration of a square-shaped figurative mark.

Malaysia-based Vem Distribution had applied to register the black and grey trademark featuring the words ‘Monsta Vape’, covering electronic cigarettes and flavourings in class 34.

Again, Monster sought to rely on its earlier registered word and figurative marks. The energy drinks brand said Vem’s applied-for mark is similar to its own marks and covers similar goods.

James said the goods covered by the applied-for mark and Monster’s marks are “different in nature and method of use”.

He added that the applied-for mark is visually dissimilar to Monster’s marks and that no significant section of UK consumers is likely to link the contested mark with Monster’s earlier marks.

James rejected Monster’s opposition and ordered the company to pay Vem £1,300 ($1,653) towards its costs.

Earlier this year, Monster failed to prevent the registration of ‘Monster Castle’ in Singapore. The mark covers a game where monsters protect castles from humans.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Red Bull targets grey market drinks in TM suit

US issues charges over fake luxury goods imported from China

Dismissed infringement suits still subject to IPR time bar

Taylor English hires Tata Communications IP head

Polsinelli adds IP principal from Fenwick & West

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Monster Energy suffers setback in ‘Mutant’ TM battle
31 August 2018   WIPR has recently reported on numerous trademark oppositions filed by drinks maker Monster Energy, but this week, the UK Intellectual Property Office handed down a decision on Monster’s attempt to register a trademark.
Trademarks
Monster Energy loses TM appeal at EU General Court
14 December 2018   Drinks maker Monster Energy has lost an appeal in an EU court in a trademark dispute.
Trademarks
Monster Energy loses appeal against pizza eatery trademarks
5 February 2019   Monster Energy has lost an appeal against a trademark series applied for by Monsta Pizza, a pop-up eatery.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis