Millions of counterfeits seized from EU shipping containers

More than one million counterfeit goods and around 130 million fake cigarettes worth together around €65 million ($82.4 million) have been seized as part of a customs operation.

The clampdown, carried out by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and called ‘Replica’, targeted counterfeit goods that were being imported by sea.

Under the guidance of OLAF, customs authorities carried out physical and X-ray searches on several hundred containers importing goods into Europe.

Items including perfumes, car and bicycle parts, fashion accessories and electric devices were seized.

The cigarettes haul alone was estimated to have prevented the loss of €25 million in customs duties and taxes.

The overall value of the goods, when compared to the genuine equivalent, was estimated to be in excess of €65 million.

‘Operation Replica’ was organised as part of joint efforts in the fight against counterfeit goods.

During the operational phase, OLAF facilitated cooperation between all EU member states, as well as Norway and Switzerland, and organisations including Interpol and the World Customs Organization.

There was also support from a team of 11 liaison officers from EU member states and China, marking the first time that a Chinese customs liaison officer has worked from OLAF’s operational headquarters.

Algirdas Šemeta, the EU commissioner responsible for customs and anti-fraud, said the operation showed what can be achieved when customs authorities, international partners and industry members work together.

“Counterfeit goods defraud consumers, harm legitimate businesses and cause huge losses to public revenues. Counterfeit cigarettes also undermine public health policies,” Šemeta added.

The results of the operation were shared at a debriefing meeting held in Brussels, Belgium from October 2 to 3.