Subscribe
shutterstock_2065679765_rafapress
3 May 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Meta sued by blockchain group over ‘infinity’ logo

Meta’s “infinity logo” infringes a trademark owned by Swiss non-profit blockchain company Dfinity Foundation, a new lawsuit filed in California federal court claims.

Dfinity develops one of the largest public blockchains, the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) and has used a trademarked infinity symbol as its logo since October 2018.

In a lawsuit filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday 29 April, Dfinity claims that Meta’s newly-adopted logo represents a “willful and wanton disregard of Dfinity’s established and superior rights”.

The Swiss company says that it will continue to suffer irreparable injury if Meta is allowed to continue using the logo.

It also alleges that Meta’s logo could cause consumers to associate the two brands, which would “severely harm” the development of the decentralised ICP platform due to Facebook’s focus on developing its “centralised, closed” Metaverse platform.

“Any association between Dfinity and Meta would cause consumers, including users and developers, to question Dfinity’s core mission,” the lawsuit said.

Dfinity has asked that the court uphold the validity of its trademark and rule that Meta’s logo infringes and is likely to cause confusion, cause mistake, or deceive consumers.

It also asks the court to hand down a ruling of false designation of origin, claiming that the Meta mark has been used in a way that is likely to confuse customers. Dfinity adds that Meta’s new mark violates unfair competition laws and therefore seeks compensatory damages.

Earlier this month, Meta was hit with a patent infringement suit over the use of a system to create and disseminate content on the Facebook platform.

Delaware-based tech company Virtual Creative Artists filed the complaint at the US District Court for the Western District of Texas on March 3, 2022.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Apple accuses startup of stealing trade secrets

Vans blocks sale of ‘Wavy Baby’ sneakers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Meta sued over Facebook’s content sharing system
14 March 2022   Meta Platforms has been accused of patent infringement over its use of a system to create and disseminate content on its social media platform, Facebook.
Patents
HaptX raises patent concerns over Meta’s touch-tech glove
19 November 2021   Seattle-based haptics company HaptX has accused Facebook’s parent company, Meta, of releasing a prototype glove featuring touch technology that appears to be “substantively identical to HaptX’s patented technology”.
Trademarks
Meta sued over ‘toxic’ infringement by virtual reality pioneer
20 July 2022   Facebook’s owner acts like it can “obliterate businesses”, claims lawsuit | Pryor Cashman representing.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown