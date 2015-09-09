Subscribe
charnsitr-shutterstock-com-8
9 September 2015Trademarks

Mercedes-Benz fails to drive out Sany trademark

Car maker Daimler has again failed to successfully oppose a trademark application despite a New Zealand appeals court ruling that its ‘Mercedes-Benz’ trademark is “well-known”.

Yesterday, September 9, the New Zealand Court of Appeal affirmed a judgment from both the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand ( IPONZ) and the New Zealand High Court that there are no similarities between Daimler’s mark and an application by Chinese manufacturing company Sany Group.

In 2006, Sany applied to register a trademark consisting of three interlocking number ones with a steering wheel-shaped circle around the digits. Underneath the image is the term ‘Sany’.

The applied-for mark covers machine equipment including road rollers and drilling machines, and buses, lorries and cars.

Daimler opposed the mark on the grounds that it is “likely to deceive or cause confusion” among consumers with its own “well-known” Mercedes-Benz mark.

The Mercedes-Benz mark, which has been used in New Zealand since 1911, is also circular shaped, like a steering wheel, with three touching lines in the middle.

IPONZ dismissed Daimler’s opposition to Sany’s application in 2008, prompting Daimler to appeal against the decision to the high court.

In 2014, the court refused to overturn the decision.

Daimler again appealed against the decision but in yesterday’s ruling the appeals court rejected the opposition.

Justice Ellen France, writing the opinion, said the marks were “conceptually different” and that confusion and deception among those in the industries covered by Sany’s mark is “unlikely”.

The appeals court agreed that Daimler’s mark is well-known.

But because France and the other two judges agreed that there are no similarities between the marks, Daimler could not succeed in its opposition.

France said that more than a “tenuous association” needs to be made between the marks for Daimler’s well-known argument to prevail.

A spokesperson for Daimler told WIPR: "This time, we did not win the lawsuit against Sany in New Zealand, but in other countries we have already won this trademark lawsuit.

"We will thoroughly review the reasons for the judgement and then decide how we proceed," he added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Mercedes-Benz gears up for logo showdown
24 April 2023   A dispute over the luxury brand’s 114-year-old logo has led to questions concerning the strength of such marks when it comes to alleged crossover products in new markets, finds Muireann Bolger.
Copyright
Mercedes hits back at street art infringement claims
1 April 2019   German carmaker Mercedes Benz has filed a series of civil actions seeking declaratory judgment that it did not infringe graffiti artists’ copyright in a marketing campaign for its G 500 Series truck.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act