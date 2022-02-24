Subscribe
shutterstock_1578913534_lost_in_the_midwest
24 February 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Mattel wins $1.45m over 'Thomas the Tank Engine' counterfeits

Mattel has prevailed in its lawsuit with Chinese vendors selling counterfeit “Thomas the Tank Engine” toys on e-commerce sites  Alibaba and  AliExpress, scoring a $1.45 million default judgment.

The  order, issued on Tuesday, February 22, took magistrate judge Sarah Cave’s recommendation to grant a motion for default judgment in the case, securing the monetary award plus post-judgment interest and a permanent injunction for Mattel.

The US toymaker  sued several online vendors on the Alibaba and AliExpress platforms in March 2021, accusing them of trademark infringement through their sale of counterfeit toys based on the British TV show “Thomas & Friends”.

Mattel referred to the brand as one of its “most popular and successful brands”, claiming that it has generated approximately $1 billion in retail sales for the company.

“Thomas & Friends Products have become targets for unscrupulous individuals and entities who wish to capitalise on the goodwill, reputation and fame that plaintiff has amassed in its Thomas & Friends Products,” Mattel said.

New York law firm Epstein Drangel identified several storefronts on the Alibaba and AliExpress platforms that sold both similar “anthropomorphic train” toys, or direct counterfeits adopting the “Thomas & Friends” branding.

It sought a ruling of trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement, copyright infringement and unfair competition.

Cave’s motion for default judgment was filed on January 31, 2021, recommending that the court grant Mattel a judgment in favour of the trademark and copyright claims, the $1.45 million reward, and injunctive relief.

‘Notorious market’

This judgment follows the recent move by the US Trade Representative to include the Alibaba storefront in its annual “notorious markets list”.

In the report, the USTR claimed that Alibaba and Chinese tech giant Tencent “facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting”.

According to the report, brand owners had noticed a significant increase in the number of counterfeit products being sold on the storefront despite “having some of the best anti-counterfeiting processes and systems in the e-commerce industry”.

Other Chinese online marketplaces including  Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo, and Taobao were also featured on the list.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Mattel hits Nicki Minaj crisp maker with TM suit
15 August 2022   Toymaker Mattel has accused the maker of Rap Snacks of violating its trademark rights through the sale of its Nicki Minaj-branded "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" crisps.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges