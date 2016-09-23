Marques 2016: Louis Poulsen says ‘counterfeiters don’t care, they cross borders’

The intellectual property rights manager for Denmark-based lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen has said “counterfeiters don’t care, they cross borders”.

Erik Lindevang Madsen was speaking at the Marques 30th Annual Conference near Alicante.

He was discussing the way Louis Poulsen defends its rights through “law enforcement”, which he said is the “appropriate authority” to handle counterfeiting cases.

Madsen referred to a case in 2009 in Denmark where two men were sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment after they had produced and sold fake versions of Louis Poulsen’s PH lamps.

The ruling came after the lighting company “used all of the investigative tools available” to protect its rights.

Madsen advised delegates to “try to be very reactive” when defending IP rights.

He added that brand owners should “file criminal complaints where possible”.

The Marques 30th Annual Conference ends today, September 23.