Marques 2016: Brands need ‘instant meaning’, says Millward Brown

Brands need to be “meaningful”, according to the associate director of Millward Brown, speaking at the Marques 30th Annual Conference yesterday.

Ricardo Pérez added that brands “need to have an instant meaning”.

Online search engine Google was rated the top ten most valuable brand in a recent report by brand strategy company Millward Brown.

Successful brands use emotion, knowledge and experience to gain positive responses from their customers, including emotions and memories which are “built into your brain”, Pérez said.

He said that brands need to be different, and as consumers “we need to pick the one which is different for us”.

Pérez mentioned a 2016 report compiled by Millward Brown, titled “BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands 2016”.

The annual report, now in its 11th year, was compiled with responses from 11 million consumers.

Google was rated number one, with the search engine receiving 229,118 responses.

Apple was second with 228,460 responses, and Microsoft came in third with 121,824.

Amazon was rated top of the fastest-rising brands, with a brand value increase of 59%, while Starbucks and Facebook placed second and third respectively.

Pérez added that Amazon is “increasing year on year”.

The Marques 30th Annual Conference runs until Friday, September 23.