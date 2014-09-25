Subscribe
26 September 2014Trademarks

Marques 2014: EU trademark reforms could land before Christmas

A new-look EU trademark system could be ready before Christmas “if everybody gets their act together”, a European politician has claimed.

Cecilia Wikström, a Swedish member of the European Parliament and the rapporteur for the proposed changes, told the Marques conference in Copenhagen that she is ready to begin negotiations with the European Council.

“I would be ready to start negotiations tomorrow,” she said, adding that she has requested a meeting with the relevant council members.

The proposed reforms, revealed by the European Commission last year but some of which have since been amended, include re-naming the Community trademark the European trademark.

There would also be tougher laws on detaining counterfeit goods.

But they are subject to negotiation between the parliament and council, and Wikström said “we have to agree on every comma in the text”.

In addition, a reshuffle in the relevant working party means new additions need time to review the proposals, she said.

Although talks cannot take months, Wikström added, “until the first few meetings I can’t give you a clear timeline on starting negotiations and a final decision on the package”.

The governance of the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market needs “considerable debate”, according to Wikström, while discussion is still needed to resolve issues such as the rights conferred by a trademark.

She did say, however, that there is agreement on 80 percent of the package.

Concluding her speech, Wikström said: “These reforms are made only every 15 to 20 years, so it’s important we get them right.

“The package is not a revolution—it’s a drop of oil into the machinery to make it work more smoothly.”

The Marques conference finished today (September 26).

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’