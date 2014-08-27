Marijuana retailer targeted over High Time name

A marijuana retailer in the state of Washington is facing a trademark lawsuit after being targeted by a media empire that champions the legal use of the drug.

Shop owner Richard Reimers and his business, called High Time Station until recently, have been sued by Trans-High Corp, the parent company of the publication High Times.

Reimers has since changed the name of his business to Cannarail.

High Times, published monthly, was founded by journalist Tom Forcade in 1974.

Trans-High, which describes itself as the “definitive resource” for all things marijuana, has since branched out into selling merchandise and sponsoring events.

In its complaint, filed on Monday (August 25), the New York-based company claimed Reimers used the High Time name in a bid to deceive members of the public into making a connection between the shop and the magazine.

The lawsuit, filed in Spokane County, follows a series of letters and a proposed agreement to change the name of the retailer sent by the publishing company earlier this summer.

It is the first lawsuit Trans-High has filed since the US state of Washington became one of the first to legalise marijuana for recreational use in 2012.

According to Spokane-based local newspaper, The Spokesman Review, Reimers said he opened his store on July 22 but closed it down four days later due to a lack of product and it has not been open since.

He and his attorney, John Zeimantz, declined to comment further.

Trans-High’s attorney Kieran Doyle told the newspaper that the company is acting to protect the “goodwill it has established over its four decades of existence”.

He added that, as much as it welcomes the growth of the new cannabis economy, it will not allow the brand to be “cannibalised”.