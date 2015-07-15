Subscribe
shutterstock-191960255
15 July 2015Trademarks

Marijuana pipe dispute fires up

A pipe used to inhale marijuana is at the centre of a trademark and copyright dispute between an Oregon-based glass making company and Big Al’s, a retailer in California.

David Goldstein, owner of Precision Glassworks, sued Big Al’s at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, where he claimed that the retailer’s glass pipe is too similar to his own Rooster branded glass pipe.

In the lawsuit, Precision accused the store of both trademark and copyright infringement.

In 2011, Goldstein obtained a patent for the pipe, a glass apparatus that separates solids and gases using a water filtration system. A year later, Goldstein registered a US trademark for the ‘Rooster’ name.

The Rooster pipe is targeted towards people consuming tobacco and marijuana for medicinal reasons, as well as those using the drug recreationally in the US states of Colorado, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.

Washington and Colorado legalised recreational use of marijuana in 2012, and Alaska and Oregon followed up with similar legislation in 2014.

In the complaint, filed on Friday, July 10, Goldstein claimed that beginning in September 2013 Big Al’s retail outlets started selling a glass pipe product bearing the 'Rooster' mark.

According to the complaint, Precision discovered the alleged infringement in February 2015 after an industry source informed the company of the sale and distribution of the glass pipes.

Precision argued that its Rooster image, which it claims is protected by copyright, was infringed by Big Al's glass pipes.

The company also claimed that the entire infringement was wilful.

“The distribution and sale of counterfeit Rooster products for a significantly reduced price has limited Precision’s market share.

“Furthermore, Big Al’s has profited from its distribution and sale of counterfeit Rooster products,” the company claimed in the court document.

Precision, which is requesting $126,000 in damages, also accused Big Al’s of unfair competition and false advertisement.

Curtis Edmondson, partner at the Law Offices of J Curtis Edmondson and representing Precision, had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should he get in touch.

Big Al’s could not be reached for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide