istock-517703376-1-
15 June 2017Trademarks

Man sentenced to prison over counterfeit Justin Bieber clothing

A UK man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling over £150,000 ($190,000) worth of counterfeit goods.

Meraj Gul, from London, was convicted of producing and selling merchandise bearing the branding and logos of music artists and brands online, including Justin Bieber and One Direction.

The offences took place between March 2012 and February 2015.

The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) received a report in July 2014 from Surelock International, a private investigation company.

It had conducted a probe on behalf of the music industry and carried out test purchases on Gul’s online accounts. The company found that all of the products purchased were counterfeit.

PIPCU then carried out warrants in February 2015.

Branded and non-branded clothing, and stencil templates containing the designs of brands and machinery were seized.

In a  statement issued on Monday, June 12, Peter Ratcliffe, head of PIPCU, said: “This sentencing proves that producing, selling and distributing fake goods online will not go unpunished.”

He added: “Not only does this act deprive the creative industry of revenue, it also puts the livelihoods of those working in it at risk.”

Gul was convicted at the Inner London Crown Court on June 2.

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

