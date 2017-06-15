Man sentenced to prison over counterfeit Justin Bieber clothing

A UK man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling over £150,000 ($190,000) worth of counterfeit goods.

Meraj Gul, from London, was convicted of producing and selling merchandise bearing the branding and logos of music artists and brands online, including Justin Bieber and One Direction.

The offences took place between March 2012 and February 2015.

The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) received a report in July 2014 from Surelock International, a private investigation company.

It had conducted a probe on behalf of the music industry and carried out test purchases on Gul’s online accounts. The company found that all of the products purchased were counterfeit.

PIPCU then carried out warrants in February 2015.

Branded and non-branded clothing, and stencil templates containing the designs of brands and machinery were seized.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 12, Peter Ratcliffe, head of PIPCU, said: “This sentencing proves that producing, selling and distributing fake goods online will not go unpunished.”

He added: “Not only does this act deprive the creative industry of revenue, it also puts the livelihoods of those working in it at risk.”

Gul was convicted at the Inner London Crown Court on June 2.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox