1 March 2023

Local craft makers set for long-awaited GI protection

MEPs move step closer to new GI legislation | Proposed bill includes extra help for SMEs.

The EU Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) has agreed a draft mandate on legislation that would protect locally made crafts such as jewellery, textiles and porcelain as geographical indications (GIs).

Yesterday (February 28) MEPs voted in favour of the proposed bill, which would protect craft and industrial products within the EU and internationally across different national systems.

The bill, which has an emphasis on supporting small producers, would build on the protection system for agricultural products already in place in the EU. National and local authorities would examine producers’ applications initially, with final approval of registration by the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). However, member states without a national registration authority could have the registration completed directly by the EUIPO.

Lower fees for small businesses

In a bid to streamline the process, MEPs have suggested electronic applications, and that micro, small and medium-sized firms (MSMEs) should receive help from national authorities with their registration and have lower registration fees.

Makers of products such as natural stones, jewellery, textiles, lace, cutlery, glass and porcelain could benefit from the new protection.

A “competent authority” designated by EU countries would oversee checking that a GI had been placed on the market in accordance with the product specification, and MEPs also proposed that a digital portal with details of certification bodies should be available to the public.

Commenting on the vote, rapporteur Marion Walsmann said: “It is time to create an EU-wide mechanism to protect specific European local skills and traditions relating to craft and industrial products.

“This new mechanism will not just help traditional products from less-developed regions to become known, attract tourists and create jobs, but it will also make consumers more aware of them, ensure fair competition for producers and help them fight counterfeit products.”

Talks on the final text of the legislation will start once the mandate to enter into negotiations with governments is confirmed by the EU Parliament.

MEPs have been pressing for GIs to be extended to locally made goods since 2015, and particularly after the EU’s accession to the Geneva Act in 2019.

