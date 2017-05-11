Subscribe
istock-533861572-footy-1-
11 May 2017Trademarks

Liverpool FC launches cheaper shirt in China

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) has launched an official shirt for Chinese fans to purchase, in a move that may have implications for fighting counterfeits.

The shirt will cost £23 ($30) and give fans in China the opportunity to buy official goods at a cheaper rate.

WIPR understands the shirt has been created and designed specifically for fans in China to buy an official product, rather than a counterfeit one.

It has not been made by the club’s official kit manufacturer New Balance but it has been authorised by LFC.

The official name of the product is a “supporters’ jersey”, similar to other leading English Premier League sides.

LFC sold the sixth most shirts globally between 2011 and 2016, with an average of 852,000 sold per season, according to data compiled by Peter Rohlmann at consulting bureau PR Marketing.

China is a growing market for English teams, with LFC being one of the first club to introduce cheaper kits there.

“It’s a message to consumers that for a little more they will be getting the real thing,” said Karen Fong, partner at Collyer Bristow, who has more than 20 years’ experience as an IP lawyer in the UK and Asia.

“It will also be easy to spot if these goods are imported into another market which they were not intended to be, hence making it easier for the IP owner to stop them.”

Join us for a  FREE webinar - The Halo effect: walking the wilfulness tightrope - on May 16

Today’s top stories

New Balance settles shoe patent claim

Federal Circuit affirms invalidation of AT&T patent

Defend Trade Secrets Act turns one year old

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Liverpool FC hope to score in TM infringement case
12 April 2018   UK-based Liverpool Football Club is taking on US-based Red Slopes Soccer Foundation in a trademark infringement case.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges