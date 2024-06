Libya has imposed, by means of a directive, a restriction on foreigners registering trademarks in the country, with effect from November 1, 2022. The European Commission’s website states that “Libya’s trademark office has suspended the acceptance of trademark applications and registrations filed by foreign applicants”.

According to the administrative directive of Libya’s Ministry of Economy and Trade, the trademark office limited its operation of new trademark registrations arising from foreign applicants, while the status of pending procedures concerning foreign-owned trademarks is still not clear.

List of restrictions

The office has reported that its activities will be limited to the following: