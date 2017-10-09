Subscribe
9 October 2017

Levi's takes more action to combat ‘significant counterfeiting’

Clothing brand Levi Strauss has continued its fight against “significant counterfeiting” by suing a group allegedly selling unauthorised versions of its goods across the internet.

The case was filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division on Friday, October 6.

It accused the unnamed “individuals and business entities who reside in China or other foreign jurisdictions” of selling counterfeit Levi’s goods without permission on several online platforms.

Levi’s own dozens of US registered trademarks including 250,265 for its name, first registered in 1928, and 2,791,156 for the ‘Arcuate’ mark, which covers the stitching marks on the back pocket of its jeans.

The alleged counterfeiters were also accused of trying to fool consumers into thinking they were purchasing goods from a legitimate Levi’s website.

“Many defendants further perpetuate the illusion of legitimacy by offering customer service and using indicia of authenticity and security that consumers have come to associate with authorised retailers, including the Visa, MasterCard, and/or PayPal logos,” the complaint read.

Levi’s is seeking an injunction to have the websites taken down, along with damages and a transfer of profits.

A search of the US court system’s website shows that this is the seventh time Levi’s has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in the US this year.

Last week, WIPR reported that it had sued a Connecticut-based company for trademark infringement relating to “tabs” attached to the back pocket of trousers.

Vineyard Vines was accused of selling “substantial quantities of jeans bearing pocket tab devices that are highly similar” to Levi’s trademarks.

In June, WIPR also reported that Levi’s had launched a suit against a string of counterfeiters after an operation by US customs ensured nearly 1,000 counterfeit Levi’s wallets were seized.

“Levi’s has a worldwide anti-counterfeiting programme and regularly investigates suspicious online marketplace listings identified in proactive internet sweeps and reported by consumers,” the complaint read.

