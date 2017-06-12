Levi Strauss sues counterfeiter after customs operation

Clothing company Levi Strauss has sued a New York-based company that allegedly sold unauthorised versions of its goods.

The case was filed at the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, June 7.

Levi accused the defendants, described as Xin Mei Corp, its CEO, and other unknown entities, of “importing, distributing, and using in interstate commerce merchandise bearing counterfeits and infringements” of its registered trademarks.

US customs seized more than 900 counterfeit Levi wallets in September 2016, and provided Levi with a notice of seizure, identifying Xin Mei as the importer, according to the claim.

“Counterfeiters, like defendants, routinely import counterfeit goods and rarely get caught by customs. Therefore, the full extent of defendants’ importation, distribution, and other infringement of the registered trademarks is not yet known,” said the claim.

“The one seizure by customs is just the tip of the iceberg of defendants’ illegal activities,” it added.

Levi is the owner of numerous ‘Levi’s’ trademarks, including US number 2,320,789 for use on T-shirts and other garments.

The claim also stated that the defendants were engaged in facilitating the importation of the counterfeit merchandise into the US.

Levi is seeking injunctive relief, destruction of infringing goods, a transfer of profits, damages and attorneys’ fees.

