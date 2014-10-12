Subscribe
13 October 2014Trademarks

Lady Godiva pub exposed to trademark threat

A Belgian chocolate maker has ordered an English-themed pub using the name ‘Lady Godiva’ to re-brand because of a conflict with EU trademark registrations protecting the name.

Lady Godiva was an 11th century English noblewoman who, legend suggests, rode naked through the streets of Coventry to persuade her husband to reduce the high taxes he imposed on his subjects.

A thousand years later, a pub called Lady Godiva based in Geneva, Switzerland has received a cease-and-desist letter from Godiva Chocolatier, a company founded in Belgium in 1926.

Godiva Chocolatier, which says the “famous story” of the noblewoman is the inspiration behind the company’s name, has given the pub 90 days to re-brand and remove all references to the historical figure.

The company does own five EU trademark registrations for variations of ‘Godiva’, which protect goods including alcoholic beverages (except beer) and “services for providing food and drink”.

However, the Lady Godiva pub's owner Glen Simons told  The Mail on Sunday newspaper: “My pub has nothing to do with chocolates so I don’t see how anyone could be confused.”

He added: “As well as the sign outside, we’ve got her name engraved on the windows and front door. It would cost a fortune to remove them. My regulars are absolutely furious.

“I am not going to back down. This has been the Lady Godiva pub for seven years and that’s how it’s going to stay.”

Godiva Chocolatier did not respond to a request for comment, but a company spokesman told the Mail: “Clearly, it is important for us to ensure that consumers are not confused by a place serving food and drink using the Godiva name and imagery when that place has nothing to do with us.”

After Godiva completed her naked horseback challenge, legend has it that her husband, Lord Leofric, agreed to his promise and eased the taxation levels on the poor.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis