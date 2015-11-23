Subscribe
furyk-nazar-shutterstock-com
23 November 2015Trademarks

‘Je suis Paris’ and ‘Pray for Paris’ TM applications rejected

France’s intellectual property office has rejected a number of trademark applications for the terms ‘Je suis Paris’ and ‘Pray for Paris’.

In a statement published on Friday, November 20, the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) said it has rejected the applications on the grounds that they are contrary to ordre public and the terms cannot be used commercially considering the recent events in Paris.

‘Je suis Paris’ and ‘Pray for Paris’ became popular rallying cries for Twitter users following the shootings and bombings in Paris on November 13.

The trademark applications (the number of which is unconfirmed) echo attempts by parties to register the term ‘Je suis Charlie’ earlier this year.

In January, INPI rejected 50 trademark applications for the term due to its widespread use in the “community” following the shooting of 12 people at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Jean-Baptiste Bourgeois, a partner at law firm  Bourgeois Rezac Mignon in Paris, said INPI's focus on the violation of ordre public in rejecting the applications means that the office's analysis has a "more solid background".

"This violation of the ordre public would probably be much easier to demonstrate than the lack of distinctiveness," he said, adding that one entity will not be able to take advantage of the "spontaneous reaction of support to victims and people after the terrorist attacks".

Bourgeois said it contrasted with the office's approach to the 'Je suis Charlie' trademark applications, whereby the office cited a wide use of existing marks to determine that the term was not distinctive, arguing that the analysis was "highly questionable".

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges