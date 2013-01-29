Subscribe
29 January 2013Trademarks

Jail time for Chinese whisky faker

A woman in China has been sentenced to four years in prison and fined $50,000 for selling fake Scotch whisky.

It is the first time the ‘Scotch Whisky’ trademark, which is owned by the Scotch Whisky Association, has been used to bring a criminal case in China.

The defendant, wholesaler Li Cuihong, sold a variety of fake alcoholic drinks in Urumqi in the north-west region of China.

She added artificial flavouring to unaged Chinese spirits and labelled the concoctions as ‘Scotch Whisky’.

Her lawyer argued that the bottles did not resemble any Scotch whisky brands, however unauthorised use of the phrase ‘Scotch Whisky’ is illegal.

Li was previously jailed for selling illegal spirits.

Lindesay Low, the Scotch Whisky Association’s legal adviser for China, said: “This conviction of someone selling fake ‘Scotch Whisky’ should be an example to others involved in this dangerous business which is damaging for both consumers and the legitimate drinks industry.

“It is further evidence of the successful work being done in co-operation with the Chinese authorities to protect the reputation of Scotch Whisky.”

Valued at an estimated £100 million, China is one of the world’s largest whisky markets, and it continues to grow.

Leighton Cassidy, partner in Field Fisher Waterhouse’s trademark and brand protection team, said that China is an incredibly difficult market for many UK brand owners, and that the punitive example the case sets is “significant”.

“I would hope that the success of the Scotch Whisky Association’s proceedings and the term of imprisonment is widely publicised so that it may act as a continued deterrent to infringers,” he said.

He said that while the case is important for UK brand owners, it also brings into focus issues of public health, adding: “The South East Asia market has seen some recently publicised and alarming instances of poisoning from consumption of distilled rice wine drinks like ‘Arak’ which when produced incorrectly can contain dangerous methanol levels, which has led to fatalities.

“Bali has seen a spate of these cases in recent years and if stamping out the practice of unregulated alcohol production is a consequence of this decision then that is an added benefit.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges