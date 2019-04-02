Subscribe
shutterstock_788213563_razvan_iosif-1
2 April 2019Trademarks

Jaguar Land Rover re-appeal breaks down before hearing

Jaguar Land Rover has lost a trademark appeal against Yorkshire-based company Twisted Automotive.

Twisted Automotive sells customised second-hand Defenders, a model that Land Rover stopped producing in 2016.

On March 21, the English Court of Appeal refused Jaguar Land Rover’s application for a second appeal, dismissing it as “an attempt to re-argue” the same case which previously failed before the English High Court.

The trademark in dispute was ‘LR Motors’, which Twisted registered in 2015. Jaguar Land Rover, which is often referred to as JLR, said the trademark would lead consumers to believe Twisted was in some way connected with Land Rover.

But the Court of Appeal said Land Rover’s proposition that “everyone realises the initials LR in LR Motors refer to Land Rover” was “simply an assertion with no evidence to support it”.

It said that Land Rover had “not even attempted” to establish a compelling reason to hear the appeal and that there was no principle of law in dispute.

Charles Fawcett, managing director of Twisted Automotive said the ruling was a victory for the company as “the little guy against an industry giant”.

“I very much see it as a small victory for the whole automotive aftermarket industry as well as for Twisted Automotive. Sometimes it’s just about being right, being confident you are right and sticking to your guns. A big budget isn’t necessarily what it takes,” he said.

“The work of our team over the last two decades has helped boost the profile and demand for the Defender, even now more than three years after JLR stopped making it,” he added.

Last week,  a Beijing court ruled in favour of Land Rover against a Chinese company selling a copycat version of the Range Rover Evoque model.

The court ruled that  Jiangling Motor Corporation had infringed LandRover’s trademarks and copied five unique features of the Evoque model.

In its announcement of the victory, Jaguar Land Rover said it was the “first such case” to support a foreign company in the car industry.

Land Rover has declined to comment on its Twisted Automotive.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Microsoft to donate 500 patents to counter patent trolls

WIPO unveils AI-powered trademark search tool

WWE fights fake merchandise before WrestleMania

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Jaguar Land Rover wins Chinese copycat case
25 March 2019   British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has won a landmark case against a Chinese company selling a copycat version of the Range Rover Evoque model.
Trademarks
Land Rover fails to secure TMs for 3D vehicle models
8 October 2019   The UK Intellectual Property Office has mostly refused car maker Jaguar Land Rover’s attempts to register six trademarks consisting of 3D shapes of Land Rover models.
Trademarks
Jaguar Land Rover fails in Defender shape trademark appeal
6 August 2020   The English High Court has blocked Jaguar Land Rover from registering the shape of its Defender 4x4 as a trademark, clearing the way for chemicals company Ineos to launch its own competing vehicle.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis